Metro Detroit woman turns her clutter into cash using KonMari method

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - By now, you've probably heard about the KonMari craze -- a method of tidying up started by a world-renowned tidying expert.

The method became so popular, it's even inspired a series on Netflix.

Monique Walk's friends describe her as a neat freak, and she's fine with that reputation.

"It kind of, like, makes me itch when stuff is junky," Walk said.

Walk is a 25-year-old Beaumont nurse who loves "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo."

For those who don't know, Kondo is a professional organizer who became an overnight sensation when she wrote her book, "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up."

The bestseller inspired a movement known as the KonMari method -- a minimalist approach to tackling all the clutter you have in your home, one category at a time.

Kondo suggests starting with clothing by putting all your clothes in a pile. If something doesn't spark joy, you get rid of it.

That's exactly what Walk did.

"I think it's a great idea," Walk said. "It is definitely refreshing for me especially if I am not using these things."

Walk said it's nice to get rid of things because they can bring someone else joy. She brought her clothes to Clothes Mentor, a consignment store in Rochester Hills.

Resale stores are reporting a boom in business since Kondo's show debuted on Netflix in January. Many of these resale and consignment shops offer cash on the spot -- just remember to check the policies of the stores before deciding where to bring your clothes.

