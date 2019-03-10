Steve Garagiola: What I did on my vacation

DETROIT - My wife and I just returned from a fabulous week-long vacation in San Diego.

And it got me thinking how words mean different things to different people. Take the word vacation -- to some people, California vacation conjures up images of leisurely sunset dinners, a relaxing round of golf, or cocktails by the pool. Sounds nice.

Our vacation was buckets and shovels on the beach, trips to the zoo, kite flying, tree climbing, Play-Doh, skinned knees, a few spills and some genuine thrills all packed into thirteen hours of perpetual motion starting at 6 a.m. every day... and it was great.

Having our older daughter (and husband) living far away, we don’t get to see our grandsons as often as we’d like. So, we’ve learned the important lesson of appreciating time together. We all get busy and distracted, and usually it’s some tragic or life-changing event that moves us to appreciate the limited time we have with loved ones. The lesson is clear. Don’t wait. Life is short. Don’t waste a minute not paying attention.

You never really appreciate the many mysteries around us until you see the world through the eyes of a curious four-year-old who asks: What is a feather made out of? Why don’t clouds fall down? What’s under the beach? How big is the biggest turtle?

You find yourself saying things you would never imagine saying like: People don’t take their pants off in a restaurant. A shoe doesn’t belong in your mouth. Don’t lick your brother.

Now, we’re home and already miss those little guys. I won’t say every minute was paradise. Anyone with small children would know that’s a lie. But, that goodnight smooch after a bedtime book is hard to beat. It is, however, good to be back at work, so I can rest up for our next vacation.

