WW helps you make your holiday table bright and beautiful

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by WW

Fill your platter with colorful healthy food this holiday season.

Host Tati Amare spoke to Carol Piccinini-Cook, a coach from WW and Lynn Arrington from Williams-Sonoma at Somerset Collection about how to make your holiday table bright and beautiful.

It’s time to decorate your table for the holidays! Lynn says that plaid, holiday themes, and flowers are always a great way to make your table more festive. Don’t be afraid to mix patterns and designs!

Now it’s time for the main event - the food! Carol says WW recommends adding colorful food like fruit shish kabobs. You can also make your food fun. Try using broccoli and designing it as a Christmas tree.

To find a WW workshop near you visit 8883florine.com.

Watch the video to learn more.