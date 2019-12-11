Need great food without the hassle at your next party? Tubby’s has got your back!
Look to Tubby’s for catering at your next gathering
Want to serve fantastic food at your next holiday party, but don’t have the time to prepare it? Jacqueline Brooks from Tubby’s joined Tati Amare to talk about the variety of options they have for catering. With delicious selections like ham and cheese roll-up platters, chicken wings, party subs, fresh salads and cupcakes, Tubby’s has something for everyone at your next gathering.
