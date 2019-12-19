Take a tour of the lavish downtown Grosse Pointe

Not only is the city of Grosse Pointe known fo its extraordinary homes, but the downtown area will give you all of the extravagant good feelings as well. Grosse Pointe has been a shining jewel of metro Detroit area since 1893. The downtown, or The Village, is the three block retail area on Kercheval Avenue that is always bustling with people and energy.

Nestled on the corner of St. Clair street, Sidestreet Diner is a well-known family-style restaurant that truly is a family affair. Cousins Sheila Taylor and Meaghan Josefosky opened the restaurant so they could share the recipes that make their family dinners top notch. A couple of the more popular menu items include the chicken fajita salad with homemade dressing that is almost drinkable. The roasted turkey dinner is made with meat that is roasted to perfection in-house, homemade mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce. You might have to wait for a seat though, the place tends to get pretty busy.

If shopping is your thing, especially Michigan-based items, Small Favors is a great place to stop in. This store has everything that can be made into the perfect gift for almost anyone. Jewelry, kitchenware, and travel items like luggage and bags are perfectly displayed and ready for wrapping. Owners Betsy Enders and Kasey Malley opened the shop to show their love for little knickknacks and for the state. They even made a wall specifically for all Michigan made food, clothing and collectibles.