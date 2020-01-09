Here’s the first step for your 2020 Vision

It’s time to create your 2020 vision! So, what’s the first step?

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr chatted with Mimi Brown, local author, and motivational speaker, about making vision boards ahead of National Vision Board Day this Saturday.

A vision board is a pictorial representation of your goals. Making a vision board allows you to create your vision hands-on. You can also enjoy it with friends by hosting a vision board party.

Mimi believes that you need to be able to see yourself in your vision to make it come true which is why she suggestions putting your picture on your vision board. Don’t create someone else’s vision! You can also add affirmations that show you the type of person you want to become.

Another idea is to create a vision board on Pinterest and make it your background on your phone so you can see it more.

Watch the video to learn more about vision boards.