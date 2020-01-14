Getting the travel deals for your next vacation

There are times when we all want to get away, but have trouble figuring out how.

That’s were Sanya Weston comes in. She is the owner of Your Premier Travel Service and she joined host Tati Amare in studio to share some money saving ideas for National Shop for Travel Day. Your Premier Travel agency has been serving the Detroit area for more than forty years.

Sanya shared ways you can save when booking flights, and her strategy to saving on hotel rooms. She also revealed the two hottest destinations for Detroiters in 2020. Hint hint, they both include beautiful beaches and amazing food.

To see where they are, and to hear Sanya’s advice, watch the video above.