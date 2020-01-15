Discover the coolness of Jazz after hours at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe

Grosse Pointe Farms – The D is known for it’s Motown sound, but we also have a wonderful jazz following here. Our Kila Peeples went to Grosse Pointe Farms to check out The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe (DDJC), where you can get a jazzy twist on a night out after hours. It’s not your traditional night out on the town. The intimate setting has you so close to the musicians that you can reach out and give them a high five after their set. The drinks are made with care by a bartender who’s considered a local legend and has been with the Cafe since it opened in 2008.

The chef has also been at the DDJC since it opened its doors, and created a special menu to reflect the laid back atmosphere of the place. The menu includes items such as artisanal cheese plates and fish tacos, to main courses like flat iron steaks and pasta dishes. There are also various salads and vegetarian options.

Once you’ve had your fill of your delicious dinner, you just sit back and enjoy music. Also, take a tour of the hall of fame which houses pictures of legendary artists who have graced the Dirty Dog stage. When you stop in, be sure to say hi to owner Gretchen Valade. Her love for jazz music and Detroit has driven her to not just open the Cafe, but also highlight the city as a music destination.