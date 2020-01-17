Celebrate the mitten state with a basket from Heart of Michigan

Saturday, January 18th is National Michigan Day and what better way to celebrate our great state, and lakes, than to enjoy a basket filled with products made right here in Michigan. Karen Wing, owner of Heart of Michigan in downtown Howell, stopped by Live In The D to show off her beautiful hand-packed baskets and some of the most popular requested items.

Karen says the baskets can be filled with food, clothing and accessories. From hats made in the U.P. to bottles of Faygo produced right here in the D, Heart of Michigan has products from all over the state. Not only can you get a cool Michigan basket, you can also get homemade pasties which are made daily at the store. You can choose a traditional meat-filled pasty or a vegan/vegetarian pasty with are quickly becoming popular.

Check out the video above to see some of the items that are included in the basket that you might not know is made in Michigan.