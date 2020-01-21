America’s Got Talent comes to Michigan!

Novi – Are you talented? Can you sing? Dance? Juggle? Are you a comedian? The NBC show, “America’s Got Talent” is in search of their next big star and you could be it! People are flocking to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi to audition for the show. The doors are open from 8 am to 7 pm, and as long as you are in line before 7 pm they will see you audition.

After registering, hopefuls are led to the holding room where everyone practices and prepares as they wait for their auditions. To the joy of many contestants, last season’s runner-up, Detroit Youth Choir, came by and took pictures with the crowd, sharing some useful advice to “stay humble, and remain focused.”

For the full interview and to see some of the talented hopefuls watch the video above.

For more information on the AGT auditions, click here, and stay tuned to Local 4 for the new season!