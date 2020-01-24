It’s National Irish Coffee Day and Jameson has a big reveal

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Jameson.

It’s National Irish Coffee Day and Jameson featured a new product on Live in the D!

Hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare spoke to Francis McConnel from Jameson and Roger James Fruin, a local mixologist.

The newest innovation from Jameson is the Jameson Cold Brew. The new drink combines the classic taste of the triple distilled Irish whiskey with cold brew coffee that has hints of toasted oak and dark chocolate.

Fruin mixed a Cold Brew-tini for the hosts. The drink includes Jameson Cold Brew, local cold brew from Great Lakes Roasting Company, artichoke, Italian Amari, and cinnamon.

To get the Jameson recipe for Irish Coffee Day visit jamesonwhiskey.com

Watch the video to see the first reveal of the Jameson Cold Brew in the United States.