Don’t forgo your fashion for functionality

When you want to work out it can be hard to find something flattering that you can toss on and sweat it out. Host Tati Amare and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler discussed athleisure wear for performance fashion.

Jody brought in a couple of items from her closet to showcase how versatile athleisure wear can be. It can be anything from a body suit you can accessorize, to fun and funky sneakers. Now instead of running home to change out of your gym clothes, you can get shopping done and look good while doing it.

