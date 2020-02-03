Taking a “step” into Black History Month through dance

Ready to step, dance, and flip into Black History Month?

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr sat down with Carollette Phillips, the artistic director of the LSO Dance Company, to talk about how they celebrate Black History Month through dance.

The LSO Dance Company is comprised of girls 7 through 18. They study ballet, tap, jazz, acrobatics and more. The dance group is focused on transforming the lives of young Detroiters through intensive dance training

Their annual production titled S.H.I.N.E. is a fun show that’s a live-action history lesson. The show includes live music, cultural dance, and historic information. You can see the premiere of S.H.I.N.E Friday, February 27th at 7p.m. in the Community Arts Auditorium of Wayne State University. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased on the LSO Dance Company website.

Watch the video to see the LSO Dance Company’s step performance.