Oscars fashion: And the award for best dressed goes to...

The Oscars are the biggest night in Hollywood, and while many tune in to see who will win, everyone wants to see those red carpet outfits! Joining hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr to talk about their picks for the best and worst dressed are Local 4 Style Editor, Jon Jordan, and the Managing Editor of the Michigan Chronicle, AJ Williams. So who are the nominees?

Best Dressed

Jon’s Pick - Janelle Monáe in her sparkling silver hooded gown by Ralph Lauren.

AJ’s Pick - Regina King in her pretty light pink ballgown by Versace.

Honorable Mentions

Jon’s Pick- Rebel Wilson in a gold sequin classic Hollywood glam gown by Jason Wu.

AJ’s Pick - Charlize Theron in a sleek off-the-shoulder black gown by Dior.

Worst Dressed

Jon’s Pick - Cynthia Erivo’s asymmetrical white gown by Atelier Versace.

Aj’s Pick - Billie Eilish in her white baggy Chanel suit.

But the award goes to... Billy Porter. Both AJ and Jon disliked the interviewer’s gown saying it was too flashy and distracted from his job.

We also asked our viewers what they thought and Michelle Oliver shared their comments. Viewers mostly agreed with Jon and AJ, saying Regina King won the night and Janelle Monáe is an honorable mention for best dressed. For worst dressed they pegged Billie Eilish and Kristen Wiig. Billy Porter was a divisive figure with some loving his eccentric style and others saying it was an utter mess.

So, what do you think?

“What’s The Buzz” airs every Monday on Live in the D. If you want your voice heard, comment on the topic which is posted every Sunday on the Live in the D Facebook Page.