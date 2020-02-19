See some of Detroit’s prestigious personal art collections at a special exhibit at the DIA

The Detroit Institute of Arts is doing something it has never done before, opening up its space for private collectors to highlight some of their African American influenced artwork. The exhibit is called “Detroit Collects: Selections of African American Art from Private Collections”. The exhibit focuses on artwork made with different mediums, from paintings and photographs, to statues and sculptures.

The collectors are very involved in the city and wanted to show their support for the arts, and artists, by lending their pieces to the DIA. This collection is a way to honor Black History Month, and both the DIA and the collectors want to show how important this type of exhibit is. There is a love for African American made and influenced art, plus there are plenty of art lovers in Detroit who are more than happy to share their treasured collections.

“Detroit Collections: Selections of African America Art from Private Collections” exhibit runs through March 5th and is free with general admission.

Check out the beautiful artwork that is on display in the video above.