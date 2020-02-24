Should adults still be able to do these 4 “kid” things?

Kids get to have a lot of fun, like have all their friends over for a big birthday party, or go trick or treating, but adults want to have fun too! Today on “What’s the Buzz” we talked about things kids get to do when they are young, and if adults should be able to do the same thing when they are older. Joining hosts Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio on the couch to talk about were Jason Hall with RiDetroit, and Kerry Doman, the founder of Little Guide Detroit.

So, should adults be able to participate in nap time? Is it weird for adults to have a big birthday party every year? Disney World is a place where they say dreams come true, but does it only happen for kids? Is Disney a place for adults too? Finally, what about trick-or-treating as an adult, would you trick-or-treat if you could? To see all of their responses to these questions, watch the video above.

Michelle Oliver also joined the group with what some of our viewers had to say. We asked them: Should adults have a big birthday party every year? We received well over 100 comments which you can read below.

So what do you think about these topics?

