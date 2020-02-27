R&B singer Marsha Ambrosius talks motherhood and singing in the D

Grammy Award-nominee Marsha Ambrosius will share her silky vocals and lovely lyrics with fans at her concert at the Detroit Opera House on March 7th, but first she stopped by to talk to Tati Amare about her career as a singer-songwriter and being a mother. Ambrosius, known for being one half of the duo Floetry, has written songs for dozens of superstar singers, including Michael Jackson, Alicia Keys and Solange Knowles. Most recently, she released an album called Nyla, named after her 3-year-old daughter.

The British-born singer says her daughter has inspired her to write music in a new way. She says her new life of being a mom and a wife gives her a new way to look at love and aspirations in life. She says it gets her excited for what’s to come for her, her music and her family.

When asked about her collaborations, Ambrosius says her favorite one was with Michael Jackson. Working with a legend of his caliber at the young age of 23, and having him specifically request her assistance to perform the song how she wanted it to be, was amazing.

Marsha Ambrosius will be performing with Jon B, Kelly Price, and Raheem DeVaughn on Saturday, March 7th at the Detroit Opera House.

Watch the video above to hear a few more of her favorite collaborations.