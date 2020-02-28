Racing legend cruises into the D

Nothing slows racing legend Lyn St. James down. The former IndyCar driver is still racing decades after becoming the first woman to win “Rookie of the Year” in 1992. St. James has also been named one of Sports Illustrated’s “Top Female Athletes of the 20th Century."

The secret to her success in a male dominated field? Just showing up. That’s what she told Jason Carr when she sat down with him to talk about her career and her upcoming race at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear this spring.

She will also be at Detroit’s Autorama this weekend. You can meet this racing legend, this weekend at Detroit’s Autorama at the TCF Center.

