This store is at the crossroads of culture, fashion, & community

Detroit Is The New Black has only been around for about a year but they are making their mark on the city. This store makes a bold statement when it comes to culture, fashion, and the community.

Host Tati Amare spoke with Daisha Mitchell, the General Manager of Detroit Is The New Black about how they support other local businesses and designers in the community.

Detroit Is The New Black features fashion from Michigan designers looking to test out their brand in the Detroit market. They also sell their own merchandise like clothing, fragrances, candles, and more.

Watch the video to see a glimpse of the trendy fashion you can find in the store.