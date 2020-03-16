Have you seen what Amazon has in Troy?

Troy, MI – You might be used to shopping on Amazon’s website, but there is a new way to find what you’re looking for. Amazon 4-Star store opened in the Somerset Collection North end in early March. Everything in the store has a 4-star or better rating from shoppers, and there are plenty of various items for sale. From top rated electronics, kitchenware, and books, the store has something for all ages.

If you are an Amazon Prime member, certain items have discounted “Prime Prices”, which is similar to the website. Also, there are sections dedicated to specific products such as “cozy night in”, “most wished for”, and what is popular in the Detroit area. This is one out of 12 brick and mortar Amazon stores in the country, plus you can sign up to be a Prime member there, if you aren’t all ready.

Watch the video above for a tour of the store.