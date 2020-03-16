Do you hate back seat drivers? If someone cuts you off do you give them “the look”? We’re talking about what drives you crazy while driving on ‘What’s the Buzz.’ Joining Tati Amare and Jason Carr are Kila Peeples and Michelle Oliver from Live In The D.

They started off with: Do you give people “the stare” if they mess up? Kila shared how she will give someone the stink eye if they misbehave on the road, and Jason thoroughly agreed, saying especially when someone merges in front of you going much slower than you were driving.

Is there someone you won’t drive with because they embarrass you as a driver? Do you avoid getting in the car with them if they are really bad? Kila mentioned slow drivers really get on her nerves and she will say something if they are just crawling along. Michelle said she was fortunate enough to have good drivers that she trusts, but that if someone is a bad backseat driver, she will let them drive because she doesn’t want to hear it.

The group also discussed what to do if a backseat driver honks the horn for you, and whether you will call someone out if they are being unsafe.

So, “What drives you crazy while driving?” We asked our Facebook fans that and they had a lot to say. Michelle shared some of them with the group, and you can read them all below.

