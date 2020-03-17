This store has the keys to longtime success in Detroit

What’s the key to longtime success in Detroit? Fun personalities and quality work.

Tati Amare went to Fred’s Key Shop and chatted with the folks there about their longtime success in Detroit.

After 57 years Fred’s Key Shop is a staple in Detroit. Those who work there believe in quality service and having a great time. They can service any type of key and the worker will gladly add a side of fun personality that you’ll enjoy.

Fred’s Key Shop is located on 2nd Ave. in Detroit’s Midtown area.

Watch the video to learn more about the services and the fun you can have at Fred’s Key Shop.