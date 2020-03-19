Show you’re smitten with the mitten with stickers from Michigan Bests

Many of us have put stickers on our notebooks or cars. There is a local company that‘s making cool stickers, with a little Michigan flair. Joey Rexford, one of the owners of Michigan Bests, joined Kila Peeples to talk about his company and some of the stickers they make.

Joey started the company with his twin brother while in college. At first, they were making stickers through their first company, Big Moods, which consisted of popular sayings and items that were trendy online or to their fellow classmates. Then they expanded to creating, Michigan Bests, which feature sayings on stickers that are well-known in and around Michigan.

Some of the local stickers included“Ope”, something you might exclaim when you unintentionally run into someone while walking. Or “Melk, a Midwestern way some may pronounce milk. The stickers all use hand-drawn designs, made mostly by local artists.

Joey said the company is looking to expand the Michigan Bests line with new stickers that highlight our great state. They are accepting ideas and drawings on their website.

