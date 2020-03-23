These board games will keep you from being bored!

One way to stave off the boredom is to sit down around the kitchen table and play a board game. While classics like Monopoly, Scrabble, and Clue are always fun, sometimes you want to break out of the mold and try something new. So here are three lesser-known board games that you can play and order off of Amazon.

1) Dixit

Good for the whole family, Ages 8+, 3-6 players

This game is sort of like Apples to Apples or Cards Against Humanity, except it is with pictures instead of phrases, and it is very family-friendly. How it works is everyone gets dealt 6 cards with beautiful illustrations on them. One player is designated as the “clue-giver,” and gives a clue based on one of the cards they have in their deck. They put that card face down and everyone else has to put down a card from their hand that also matches that clue. Then all the cards are shuffled and revealed. All the players, except the clue-giver, have to guess which one the clue-giver put down. You get points for guessing the correct card, and additional points if you convince other players to guess your card. The clue-giver receives points only if some of the players guess their card correctly but not everyone. The trick is to give a clue that isn’t too specific so that some people will guess your card correctly, but others will not. The first person to 30 points wins. It’s a fun game, and though it says for ages 8 and up, as long as everyone is on the same playing field, you can try playing it with younger kids.

2) Carcassone

Good for the family or couple, Ages 7+, 2- 5 players

This is a fun strategy game that is easy to pick up. Simply put, you are collectively building a map and gaining points for different things you claim on it. To play, you mix up the playing tiles face-down, except for the one starting tile which is put in the center face-up. The first player randomly selects a tile from the pile and connects it to the beginning tile. In the process, they can claim either the city, road or field on the tile they picked up (or the chapel if they select that special tile). The next player does the same thing, adding on to the ever-growing map until you run out of tiles. You gain points along the way for what you claim, cities are typically worth 2 points per tile if they are closed during the game, plus you get your marker back to claim something else. If the city is not closed you get 1 point per tile at the end of the game. Roads are worth one point per tile, with the marker getting returned if the road is closed before the end of the game. Fields are tricky and are always tallied up at the end. The player with the most markers in the field claims the field and gets 3 points per closed city in that field. Chapels gain points based on how many tiles surround them. If the chapel is completely surrounded before the end of the game, the player gets their marker back. The person with the most points wins the game.

3) Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective

Good for the single-player or couple, but can be played with a group of any size, Ages 14+, 1-8 players recommended

If you love solving mysteries or Sherlock Holmes, then you should definitely check out this game. It is unlike all the others on this list in that it is so flexible, and can be played on your own terms. Think of it like Clue on steroids. You start by opening up a case book where there will be a brief introduction to the mystery you are about to solve. The rest is up to you. There is a map of Sherlock Holmes’ London and you can walk around it, talking to leads and informants, trying to solve the mystery. Most of this game happens in your head, so if two parties buy it, you could easily play it over video chat. Once you think you’ve solved the mystery, you check the back of the casebook, answer the questions, and open the secret envelope to see if you were right. You get points for getting each of the questions correct, and you subtract points for every lead you went to that Holmes did not. It’s a tough game with well-written, involved mysteries, but if you get it right, you’ll be saying, “Elementary, my dear Watson.”

