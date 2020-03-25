Get wild with Animal Magic!

Wild cats, pigs and talking parrots, oh my! Host Jason Carr got to take a walk on the wild side with owner and operator Animal Magic Mark Rosenthal. Animal Magic is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to wildlife conservation and life science education. The non-profit has been around for 39 years! They rescue and hand raise many of their animals in their 10-acre sanctuary. Rosenthal showcased a few of his furry friends in the Live In The D studio.

Goldie is an African serval. Servals are a breed of big cat located in Africa they are closely related to the cheetah. Servals are extremely fast and can run up to 55 miles per hour.

Julie, the Juliana Mini-Pig, is a super cute and a huge hit with kids. Mini-Pigs originated from Europe and were bread to be companions. They can grow to be up to 60 pounds.

Their parrot, Nico, is their most famous bird. Nico has been on stages, YouTube and has even performed overseas. Parrots tend to live between 60 and 80 years.

To see more of Mark’s Animal Magic, click on the video above.