Release your creativity with cocktails

You don’t have to be a traditional artist to be creative.

Marlowe Johnson, Beverage Director for the popular Detroit restaurant Flowers Of Vietnam, shared with Host Jason Carr how he made his award-winning cocktail. It’s called the Piano Wave Mix, and it’s made with Yuzu Pomelo honey, a flower-based tincture, lime and Vietnamese sea salt. After adding in the special ingredient, Death’s Door Gin, he gives the drink a quick shake with ice. The liquid is then poured into an asian broth bowl over a single ice cube. The creative cocktail is topped with edible flowers. Johnson also enjoys making his Funfetti Cake cocktail. Marlowe says the drink is a fun, sour and bright whiskey cocktail that has the same appeal as the Piano Wave Mix. Johnson feels that presentation is key, and he wants to keep creating drinks people can enjoy seeing but can’t help to consume.

