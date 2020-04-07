50ºF

A unique vintage kingdom in Metro Detroit

This “king” brings music equipment from the past to new life.

Natalia Tejeda, Producer, Live in the D

If you are looking for a place to restore or pick up a piece of musical history then you might want to contact Vintage King in Ferndale. They have been restoring iconic music production equipment for more than 20 years, and reselling most of their items to recording studios for reuse. Photojournalist Alex Atwell paid a visit to this warehouse to see how they give classic musical gear new life.

