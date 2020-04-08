3 DIY recipes to create your own spa at home!

Feeling a bit stressed lately? Why not melt all those worries away with a fun, relaxing spa day? If you don’t have the spa essentials at home, never fear, you can make them with things you probably have around the house. Here are three easy recipes that will leave you feeling pampered and refreshed.

Brown Sugar Scrub

DIY Brown Sugar Scrub (WDIV-TV 2020)

Ingredients

1/2 cup Brown Sugar (You can substitute with regular caster sugar.)

1/2 cup Coconut Oil (Olive oil is a good substitute.)

1 tsp of Vanilla

Combine all ingredients in a bowl until you get an oily sandy mixture. Add more sugar as needed to get the desired consistency. If you are using coconut oil and it is solid at room temperature, then warm it up in the microwave for a few seconds to liquefy it to make mixing possible. Be careful not to get it too warm. Spread mixture on hands and rub them together, then rinse off the access. Should leave hands feeling smooth and moisturized.

This recipe was inspired by ones found on happilythehicks.com

Lavender Mint Bath Salts

DIY Lavender Mint Bath Salts (WDIV-TV 2020)

Ingredients

2 cups of Epsom Salts (Get lavender scented for some extra aromatherapy)

1/2 cup Baking Soda

1/2 cup Sea Salt

Drops of Peppermint Essential Oil (If desired)

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Essential oils are quite potent, so if using one, add it in one drop at a time until you get the desired scent (typically 2-4 drops does the trick). To use the bath salts, add in about 1 cup of the mixture to your bath as the water is running. Then sit back for a very relaxing bath.

This recipe was inspired by one on masonjarcraftslove.com

Hydrating Avocado Face Mask

DIY Avocado Face Mask (WDIV-TV 2020)

Ingredients

1 Avocado

2 Tbs Plain Yogurt

1Tbs Olive Oil

1 Tbs Honey

Start by mashing up the avocado. This recipe works best if you have a soft, ripe avocado, like one you would use to make guacamole. Add the other ingredients into the bowl with the avocado and combine until the mixture is smooth and easily spreadable. Then spread the mask on your face, leave on for however long desired (10-15 minutes should do the trick), then rinse off for a hydrated face.

This recipe comes courtesy of Allure.