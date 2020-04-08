64ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

64ºF

Live In The D

Fran Drescher keeps audiences laughing

Catch the finale of “Indebted” April 16th

Natalie Henderson, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

Tags: Fran Drescher, NBC sitcom, Indebted, Adam Pally, The Nanny

You may know her as “The Nanny,” but now she is on NBC getting more laughs.

Host Jason Carr got a chance to chat with Fran Drescher and Adam Pally about their roles on NBC’s show “Indebted.”

Fran Drescher plays a grandmother who moves in with her adult children after she and her husband go broke. What’s the worst that could happen? Fran says it’s a question of parental roles, and the adult children just might be the new, more responsible parents in town. Meanwhile, the laid back grandparents make sure to have tons of fun with their grandkids.

You can catch the finale of “Indebted” Thursday, April 16th at 9:30 p.m. on Local 4.

Watch the video to see the interview with Fran Drescher and Adam Pally.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: