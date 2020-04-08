Fran Drescher keeps audiences laughing

You may know her as “The Nanny,” but now she is on NBC getting more laughs.

Host Jason Carr got a chance to chat with Fran Drescher and Adam Pally about their roles on NBC’s show “Indebted.”

Fran Drescher plays a grandmother who moves in with her adult children after she and her husband go broke. What’s the worst that could happen? Fran says it’s a question of parental roles, and the adult children just might be the new, more responsible parents in town. Meanwhile, the laid back grandparents make sure to have tons of fun with their grandkids.

You can catch the finale of “Indebted” Thursday, April 16th at 9:30 p.m. on Local 4.

Watch the video to see the interview with Fran Drescher and Adam Pally.