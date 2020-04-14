Let’s see if this microwave egg poacher makes the perfect egg
This Try It Out Tuesday tested a kitchen gadget that promises to poach eggs in minutes
If you like brunch or Eggs Benedict, this may make it easier to create the experience at home. Kila Peeples tested the Nordic Ware Microwave Egg Poacher, a device that promises to make the perfect poached egg in less than 2 minutes. While poaching eggs may not be too hard to do in a pot, this is supposed to take less time with less mess. The directions call for you to cook the eggs for 45 seconds to 1 minute.
Watch the video above to see if this Try It Out Tuesday actually works!
