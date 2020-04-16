From “Bachelor”-hood to fatherhood

Metro Detroit native Bob Guiney has pretty much done it all. He was once the bachelor on the TV show “The Bachelor”, played in a band with actor Hugh Laurie, and hung out with Oprah.

Now he is back home in metro Detroit and took time to chat with Jason Carr about his newest role, fatherhood. He also filled Jason in on what he’s doing at the Today Show and how he keeps making music.

Watch the video above to see what he says about everything from being on Today, to how Oprah helped his career.