Upgrade your happy hour with this legendary cheese ball!

Michelle here! So in honor of it being National Cheese Ball Day Friday (Yes, they seem to have a day for everything), I will be sharing my family’s famous cheese ball recipe. I say “famous” because whenever there is a party or a family gathering, everyone always asks us to bring this cheese ball. You have it once, you will always crave it... seriously.

I forget exactly when this tradition started, but we’ve been making it since I was a kid. I remember loving to mix all the ingredients together by hand and squeezing the cream cheese through my fingers (To be honest, I still enjoy this.). So here is the recipe for the cheese ball. Enjoy!

The Oliver Family Cheese Ball

Ingredients

16oz of Cream Cheese

1/4 Lb. Ham

3-4 Green Onions

Shredded Cheddar Cheese, enough to coat outside of the ball

Method

Dice up the green onions and ham into bite-sized pieces. Combine ham, green onions, and cream cheese in a bowl, using your hands to mix it together. If you have kids at home, this is a great step for them to do. Once it is well blended, form the mixture into a ball. Spread out shredded cheddar cheese on a plate in a thin layer. Roll the ball in the cheddar cheese until it is fully covered. Place on a clean plate to serve with crackers. My family’s personal recommendation is to serve it with Triscuits; we’ve studied it for years, and they are undeniably the best with it. Enjoy!