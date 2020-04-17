Treat yourself to take-out from this Parisian-style cafe

Trenton – With a tower of macarons and freshly baked quiche, you may wonder when you wandered into France when you first stroll into Promenade Artisan Foods in Trenton

“I had a great relationship with my grandmother. She was French, and she was always really inspired by her French heritage. My whole family cooks. It was a great way for us to learn a lot,” said Chelsie Brymer, who owns Promenade, along with her husband Jono.

Chelsie is originally from the Downriver community, but Jono was a musician and so they moved around a lot. When the couple started their family they wanted to settle down near family.

"I always wanted to do something creative, but I love the idea of running my own business and she did too, so we decided to do something with food," explained Jono.

They fell in love with a local coffee maker, Chazzano Coffee Roasters, and decided to serve French food alongside their French pressed coffee. They make many things from scratch and have a commitment to using high quality, local ingredients.

“If we can make it, we do make it,” said Chelsie. “Our dressings, our sauces, our bread, all of our pastries we make from scratch. We wanted to serve other families the food we would serve our own family.”

They serve both breakfast and lunch and change up the menu about every 6 weeks. Displayed in the front is a beautiful assortment of freshly baked goods that they change up daily.

Promenade is quaint, with an open, slightly rustic feel to it. It’s the sort of place where you can come for coffee and croissants and you find yourself staying hours chatting with friends over lunch. The Brymers wanted to create a sense of community in their bistro, even allowing local artists to hang their creations on the wall and put them up for sale.

Promenade Artisan Foods is located at 2627 W Jefferson in Trenton and is currently still open for carry-out with a special menu. For more information, check out their Facebook page.

Want to cook like them at home? Try out their blueberry muffin recipe!

Promenade Artisan Food's Blueberry Muffin (WDIV-TV 2020)

Promenade's Blueberry Muffin Recipe

Ingredients

3 Cups All-Purpose Flour

1.5 Cups White Sugar

4 tsp Baking Powder

1 tsp Salt

2/3 Cup Whole Butter Milk

2/3 Cup Vegetable Oil

2 Large Eggs

2 Pints Fresh Blueberries

Method

Mix all dry ingredients together in a medium-sized bowl.

In a separate bowl, whisk together wet ingredients.

Gently mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients with a spatula. Do not over mix. Let it be lumpy!

Gently fold in 1 pint of fresh blueberries.

Eat a small handful of the remaining pint and then fold in the rest of blueberries into the bowl.

Divide into 12 LARGE muffin cups.

Bake in a 350F oven for 22-25 minutes or until a toothpick pulls clean.

Eat hot out of the oven, slathered in butter.