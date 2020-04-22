Learn improv from celebrity comedians for free!

Host Jason Carr talked to Marc Evan Jackson, an actor on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place, about how he uses improv on the show, and how it may be a fun, relaxing activity for viewers.

Jackson says that he is able to use his improv skills a lot during the filming of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Jackson believes improv is a fun way to express yourself, and it trains you to think quickly on your feet. He also said that improv teaches a fearlessness and a confidence that can positively impact anyone.

Jackson also works with The Improv Project, a yearly program that teaches improvisation to students in Detroit. Right now, The Improv Project is offering YouTube videos that help you learn improvisation. The videos are filled with improv exercises, games, and challenges you can try out. This is a program for all ages and promotes empathy and helps you to understand someone else’s perspective. The Improv Project will also send out postcards with instructions and tips for learning improvisation for people without internet access.

The season finale of Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on Local 4.

Watch the video to see how Marc Evan Jackson has fun with improv.