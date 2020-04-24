Get cash in your pocket with the help of your car

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union

Need more money in your pocket? It starts by cutting down on your car payment. Chief Marketing Officer of MSU Federal Credit Union, Diedre Davis, spoke to Jason Carr via Skype, about how simple it is to get a lower car payment. She also talked about the benefits of cutting down this payment and how you can use your car to get cash now. To see how, watch the video above. You can also learn more about MSU Federal Credit Union by visit their website here.