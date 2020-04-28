Behind the screen of a new show to stream

Host Tati Amare chatted with Jessy Terroro about how Hollywood is changing with the incorporation of Netflix.

Jessy has a new project on Netflix called “Nicky Jam: El Ganador”. The series follows the life and struggles of real life Reggaeton recording artist Nicky Jam. Jessy says this was a passion project for him being from the Dominican Republic because there aren’t many stories about Latinos being told on screen and this allowed him to share a story people can relate to.

As for his future work, he said he is looking forward to being involved in more diverse projects and focusing on more female-led scripts.

Watch the video to learn how this Hollywood director got his start.