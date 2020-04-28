Grab dinner for your whole family and groceries at this local spot

With the pandemic, restaurants are shifting they way they do business and that includes Brown Iron Brewhouse in Royal Oak. The family owned restaurant had to switch things up, just two weeks after their grand opening and are now offering contactless curbside delivery.

General Manager, Wendy Pulaski, joined host Jason Carr live via Skype from her restaurant to talk about all the new things Brown Iron is offering.

From family style dinner based on their signature menu items, to groceries, to even toilet paper, this restaurant can help you get what you need.

Also, they have a special deal for Mother’s day. You can get their package that includes brunch, dinner, and a gift for your mom! All you have to do is heat up the meals.

Watch the video to see what Brown Iron Brewhouse is offering for take-out.