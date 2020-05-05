The cocktail kits that let you travel in spirit

Friday is National Tourism Day and, since we can’t travel physically, we thought we would travel in spirit, alcohol spirits!

Lauren Lavigne, General Manager at Mani Osteria in Ann Arbor joined Jason Carr to show him how. Mani Osteria features an Italian themed menu. They are affiliated with two other Ann Arbor restaurants, Mexican spot Isalita, and French bistro, Mikette.

Right now, the three restaurants have combined their menus to offer customers the best of all three and that includes their signature cocktails. The restaurants have created cocktail kits that let customers recreate their signature drinks at home and experience some serious travel vibes. Lauren talked to Jason about the inspiration behind these kits and showed him how they work.

