Sail into lobsterfest in Birmingham

It’s Take Out Tuesday and this restaurant is filling your seafood craving!

Host Jason Carr chatted with Emmele Herrold, the Co-owner and Executive Chef at Hazel, Ravines and Downtown in Birmingham about their lobster-filled meals that are available for curbside pickup and delivery.

Hazel, Ravines and Downtown usually hosts a lobsterfest in June but they decided to kick it off early this year starting May 1st. They offer chilled lobster rolls with lemon-mayo dressing and warm lobster rolls poached in butter. You can also order a bowl of lobster bisque.

Watch the video to find out how you can catch your next lobster meal.