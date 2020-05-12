Sail into lobsterfest in Birmingham
Hazel, Ravines and Downtown has lobster rolls available for curbside pickup
It’s Take Out Tuesday and this restaurant is filling your seafood craving!
Host Jason Carr chatted with Emmele Herrold, the Co-owner and Executive Chef at Hazel, Ravines and Downtown in Birmingham about their lobster-filled meals that are available for curbside pickup and delivery.
Hazel, Ravines and Downtown usually hosts a lobsterfest in June but they decided to kick it off early this year starting May 1st. They offer chilled lobster rolls with lemon-mayo dressing and warm lobster rolls poached in butter. You can also order a bowl of lobster bisque.
Watch the video to find out how you can catch your next lobster meal.
