A deli feast is now available for takeout
Mudgie’s Deli And Wine Shop now offers curbside pickup for their signatures sandwiches and more
Mudgie’s Deli And Wine Shop is an award-winning restaurant in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood. Right now, they have switched things up and are offering their full menu for takeout. Owner Greg Mudge spoke to Jason Carr via Skype from his restaurant to talk about the classic items and the new items now available. Some of these could even save you a trip to the grocery store and wine shop. Watch the video to find out more.
