Can baking soda clean your carpet?

We have discovered some creative ways to clean over the past few weeks and there’s one item that seems to do it all. It’s usually found in our pantries or the fridge. Baking soda is not only good for cooking, but also cleaning. Our Kila Peeples found some cleaver ways to spruce up some unexpected things around the house with this wonder powder.

One way you can clean with baking soda is for getting rid of small stains in carpet. With the help of white vinegar, superficial stains come out without a problem. Pour a couple of teaspoons of the vinegar on the stain, then sprinkle baking soda on it. Let it set for a few minutes and then vacuum the spot. Repeat another round of vacuuming to make sure you get all of the powder up and the stain should be gone.

You can also clean your jewelry with baking soda! Just add it to warm water, and soak your jewelry in the solution for a 5-10 minutes. Rinse with cool water and your jewels should sparkle.

Watch the video above to see the results.