Give an antique wedding dress new life with Unveiled by Brittanie

Every bride dreams of her wedding day, but those plans are playing out very differently these days. Weddings have been postponed, cancelled, or taken place on platforms like Zoom and Skype. One thing that hasn’t slowed down is a bride wanting to get her dress just right. Brittanie Schoefield, owner of Unveiled by Brittanie, spoke to Tati Amare about how she is helping brides look picture perfect on their wedding day.

Brittanie said she does everything from custom made gowns, alterations, and even upcycling dresses. She said it has been tough to do her job without having face-to-face contact with the brides, but she is making the best out of it with constant phone calls, pictures and social media. Brittanie said she likes to upcycle dresses for new brides because, being sentimental herself, she loves to bring new life to what was the mother or grandmother of the bride’s dress, so that they are included in their special day.

Watch the video above to see some of Brittanie’s beautiful designs.