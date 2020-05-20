A quick check in with fitness expert Jody Trierweiler

One thing lots of people are doing while staying home in quarantine is checking in on their friends, so we thought we’d do the same! Jody Trierweiler is a fitness expert who regularly comes on the show to share her ideas for staying healthy, and today she joined Jason and Tati over Skype.

So how has she been avoiding the "quarantine 15″ (packing on extra pounds while staying at home)? Well, her advice is to keep to a schedule and make exercise a part of that schedule. Listen to your body, if you don’t like waking up early, then a morning workout may not be right for you. Make sure it is a schedule you can stick to. Also, if you are staying with someone else, be each other’s workout buddies. Having someone to hold you accountable will help keep both of you on track. If you want to get the whole family in on it, she has posted a workout for the whole family as well as workouts for kids on her social media page.

She has been keeping busy by prepping and taking a 1,100 question test for her Nutrition Certification. While she already has her degree in sports medicine, she wanted to continue her nutrition education and passed the test with a 90%.

Morty, her new French bulldog, also joined her on the Skype call. She got him back in December and joked about his snoring habits. His funny personality brings a lot of joy to the Trierweiler household and “lightens the mood” during the pandemic, as Jody puts it.

For fun, she has started to build her own dollhouse. This is something she did when she was a little girl, and it was on her bucket list. She loves to decorate it and has been busy purchasing cute little furniture for it.

