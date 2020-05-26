Shake out your stress and dance to the music!

He is an Emmy Award-winning dancer you recognize from television. Host Tati Amare talked to Derek Hough, a judge from World of Dance, about how dance is helping people through tough times.

Hough said, “The way you move is how you feel... moving your body is important."

Each season the World of Dance competition heats up with even more impressive dancers. Derek says this leads him to believe that dance is ever evolving and getting better. Because World of Dance is open to all ages and performers the show gets amazingly talented dancers from everywhere.

Season 4 of World of Dance premieres Tuesday, May 26th at 10 p.m. on Local 4.

Watch the video to hear what Derek says life is like behind the scenes with J.Lo and Ne-Yo.