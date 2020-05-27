The local subscription box that helps kids channel their creativity

With school and summer camps canceled, parents are facing the new challenge of keeping kids entertained at home. Ann Arbor Art Center has something that can help. They have created a new subscription box that will keep kids entertained and allow them to explore their creativity.

“You can’t cancel creativity.” That’s what Marie Klopf, President and CEO of the Ann Arbor Arts Center, told Tati Amare. She joined Tati via Skype from her home to talk about the three different subscription art boxes Ann Arbor Art Center is offering. The boxes are shipped directly to your home and come with a variety of art supplies and craft ideas that the whole family can enjoy, not just the kids. Klopf says it’s a great way to cut back on screen time and give families something to do together.

Click on the video above to see how you can order one for your own family.

