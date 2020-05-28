The real quarantine life of ‘Real Housewife’ star Cynthia Bailey

How does a reality star couple quarantine? We found out from Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Cynthia Bailey and her fiancé Mike Hill. The two are currently waiting out the pandemic in their Los Angeles home and told Tati Amare all about it via Skype. Like many people, the quarantine has taught them both to appreciate things more. One thing they don’t need any more of? Quality Time. Cynthia used to complain about the lack of quality time her and Mike spent together, but now she says she’s ready to get back to normal.

Cynthia and Mike told Tati they are keeping busy by planning their upcoming wedding, which is scheduled for October 10, 2020. The couple is waiting anxiously to see if their plans will go through. Mike has also been working on various projects. He has a new online series and book coming out called Open Mike.

For the series, Mike will feature men talking openly on personal subjects like fatherhood and marriage. It will lead up to the release of his book of the same name. The book is a memoir, where Mike talks about his career as a TV Sports Analyst and his previous relationships.

Besides the quarantine, Cynthia and Mike opened up about being on the reality show the “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and Cynthia revealed the housewife she would want to quarantine with. See who it is in the video above.