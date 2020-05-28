Virtual workshops can keep you on track toward your health goals

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Host Tati Amare spoke with Florine Mark, President and CEO of the WW Group, about the best ways to get back to being healthy during quarantine.

Florine suggests getting into a routine, getting rid of unhealthy foods, and enjoying your favorite music. WW is currently offering virtual workshops to help participants stay motivated and committed to their health goals. The meetings are available 3 times a day, 7 days a week. Joining this program and attending virtual meetings is also another way to interact with others that care about you and your health.

For more information call 888-3-florine or visit 888-3-florine.com

Watch the video to see how WW can help you meet your health goals during quarantine.