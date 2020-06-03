Enjoy the YMCA at home

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Host Tati Amare spoke with Latitia McCree from YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit about their new programs and how the YMCA continues to help the community.

The YMCA is much more than a gym. They are helping with emergency childcare, food distribution for families, and online exercise and wellness. The YMCA of Farmington Hills has been open during the pandemic for emergency childcare services. Now many of the YMCA’s are reopening and they will be continuing their “Grab and Go” meal program which distributes food to those in need. They give 8 meals per child along with a box of fresh produce for families.

The YMCA also offers free exercise videos to help you stay healthy while at home. But physical health starts with your mental health. The YMCA partnered with the creativity project to teach community members how to create sketch comedy.

Watch the video to learn more about how YMCA is helping the community and for more on their programs visit their website ymcadetroit.org