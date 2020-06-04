Here’s how to make walking more enjoyable no matter what style of shoe you wear

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Fix My Feet Today

With the weather warming up, people are taking a lot more outdoor walks. As they stroll around the park, however, they may be noticing something they hadn’t before, pain. Are you feeling some pain in your feet, heels, ankles, hips, or even back? That pain could be caused by your feet not having the proper support. Doug Nadolski the founder and owner, joined Tati Amare over Skype to discuss how they can help you fix your feet today!

“Your knees and back pain really do come from your feet, it’s the foundation of your skeleton,” says Nadolski.

They specialize in plantar fasciitis and other heel pain, though they also deal with a lot of bone-on-bone knee pain, and pain in other parts of the feet. The St. Clair Shores location is in a chiropractic center, so they deal with a lot of back pain and sciatica.

They have a variety of inserts that can go in any shoes, even sandals and high heels, so you can remain stylish, and be comfortable.

Currently, they are offering free consultations and will give you a 90-day trial. Consultations take about 30 minutes and are done privately with all COVID-19 safety precautions being taken. One thing that sets Fix My Feet Today apart from other places, is they allow you to try out the inserts before you buy them.

Fix My Feet Today has locations in Shelby Township, St. Clair Shores, Royal Oak, and a new location in Plymouth. For more information, call 586-601-5988 or visit www.fixmyfeettoday.com