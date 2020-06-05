Take a New Orleans vacation without leaving the D!

Mt. Clemens – Just because traveling is difficult right now, it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy food from all across the country! You can taste the savory, spicy flavors of New Orleans, right here in the D, by heading to Gumbo’s in Mt. Clemens.

This family-owned spot is run by Terri Taite, with help from her children.

“I’m not a good boss, but I can boss my kids. It’s easy to tell my kids what to do. I don’t have no problem with that,” Taite joked. “They know the way I like things done and I trust them. I have seven children and I love being around them.”

While they closed briefly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they reopened their doors a couple of weeks ago and according to Terri’s son, Jeremy, business has been very steady.

In this downtime, they decided to make lemons into lemonade and are remodeling one half of their restaurant, installing new floors, and painting tables. That half of the restaurant is designed to look like a New Orleans courtyard complete with brick walls, doors, and plenty of greenery.

Their full menu of creole and cajun home cooking is available for carryout, except for the desserts. They are famous for their gumbo (hence the name), but their jambalaya, fried shrimp dinner, and mac and cheese are also quite popular. On the last Friday of every month, they offer a seafood boil. While for dine-in service it used to be all-you-can-eat, they are continuing the tradition making an extra-large helping for carry-out.

You can order online through Uber Eats or GrubHub, and chose to do delivery, curbside drop-off, or pick-up as long as you wear a mask and remain 6 feet apart. On June 8th they plan to open for dine-in service at 50% capacity, following the Governor’s new plan. Gumbo’s is located at 53 N Walnut St, in Mt Clemens, and their phone number is (586) 307-3100.